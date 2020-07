Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Lewisville ISD. Kitchen features smooth cook-top, breakfast bar, skylight, plenty of counter and cabinet space. Vaulted ceiling in living area. Kitchen open to living area and is great for entertaining. Master bedroom with sitting area. Utility room can accommodate either a gas or electric dryer. Refrigerator to remain with property. Sorry, no cats or large dogs.