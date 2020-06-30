All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated October 30 2019 at 4:50 PM

Location

3811 Clover Hill, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This remarkable home is waiting for you. The living area has soaring ceilings and a floor to ceiling fireplace! One master bedroom upstairs, with a flex space for office or sitting area, and another bedroom downstairs. The kitchen has granite counter tops and room for a bistro or other small table and chairs. Natural lighting abounds throughout this home. The backyard has a patio and plenty of room to roam. Come and see this home today!Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 Clover Hill Lane have any available units?
3811 Clover Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 Clover Hill Lane have?
Some of 3811 Clover Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 Clover Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Clover Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 Clover Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 Clover Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3811 Clover Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 3811 Clover Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3811 Clover Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 Clover Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 Clover Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 3811 Clover Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3811 Clover Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 3811 Clover Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 Clover Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3811 Clover Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

