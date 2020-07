Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful two story home with open floor plan and so much natural light. Recently remodeled with updated flooring, fresh paint, kitchen counter tops and cabinets, new appliance and fixtures, and updated bathrooms. High ceiling and large living room, separate dining and eat in kitchen, laminate and tile throughout, this house has it ALL. Large backyard, perfect for entertaining. House will be completely ready for tenants by Jan 31st. This is a MUST SEE!