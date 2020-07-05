All apartments in Carrollton
Location

2832 Orchid Street, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Convenience location easy access to highway.Gorgeous move in ready home facing greenbelt. Closes to Hmart, Ranch 99, businesses and offices. This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Upgrade wood floor throughout. Master and other bedroom down with its own bathroom. Spacious living area with open floor plan, kitchen with large island and granite counter top. Tons of upgrades, stainless stain appliances, includes new double door refrigerator, washer and dryer. Tank-less water heater. Under sink water filter. Media room with built in surround sounds. Game room upstairs. Expansive covered patio and front porch. Walking distance to parks, bike and walking trails. Many designers upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2832 Orchid Street have any available units?
2832 Orchid Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2832 Orchid Street have?
Some of 2832 Orchid Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2832 Orchid Street currently offering any rent specials?
2832 Orchid Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 Orchid Street pet-friendly?
No, 2832 Orchid Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2832 Orchid Street offer parking?
Yes, 2832 Orchid Street offers parking.
Does 2832 Orchid Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2832 Orchid Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 Orchid Street have a pool?
No, 2832 Orchid Street does not have a pool.
Does 2832 Orchid Street have accessible units?
No, 2832 Orchid Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 Orchid Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2832 Orchid Street has units with dishwashers.

