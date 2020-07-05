2832 Orchid Street

Amenities

Convenience location easy access to highway.Gorgeous move in ready home facing greenbelt. Closes to Hmart, Ranch 99, businesses and offices. This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Upgrade wood floor throughout. Master and other bedroom down with its own bathroom. Spacious living area with open floor plan, kitchen with large island and granite counter top. Tons of upgrades, stainless stain appliances, includes new double door refrigerator, washer and dryer. Tank-less water heater. Under sink water filter. Media room with built in surround sounds. Game room upstairs. Expansive covered patio and front porch. Walking distance to parks, bike and walking trails. Many designers upgrades!