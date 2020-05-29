All apartments in Carrollton
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2804 Elk Grove Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:02 AM

2804 Elk Grove Road

2804 Elk Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Elk Grove Road, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 4/2/2 in Carrollton Almost Ready For Move In! - Stunning 4/2/2 nestled in a well established neighborhood. Beautiful hedges surround covered walk up. Front entry opens to large foyer that flows naturally to the spacious living area with vaulted wood beamed ceilings, arched doorways and brick wood burning fireplace with mantle. Open kitchen boasts separate dining area, recessed lighting, stove, dishwasher and tons of cabinet space. Custom touches throughout the house including additional storage options in utility room and built in credenza with hutch in the hallway. Wood plank flooring throughout main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Large fenced backyard, covered patio and so much more! This one is a must see, priced to move so it won't last long! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Small Pets under 25 lbs Only, Limit of 2 Pets. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

(RLNE5351322)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Elk Grove Road have any available units?
2804 Elk Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Elk Grove Road have?
Some of 2804 Elk Grove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Elk Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Elk Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Elk Grove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 Elk Grove Road is pet friendly.
Does 2804 Elk Grove Road offer parking?
No, 2804 Elk Grove Road does not offer parking.
Does 2804 Elk Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Elk Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Elk Grove Road have a pool?
No, 2804 Elk Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Elk Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 2804 Elk Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Elk Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Elk Grove Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
