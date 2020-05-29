2804 Elk Grove Road

Amenities

Stunning 4/2/2 in Carrollton Almost Ready For Move In! - Stunning 4/2/2 nestled in a well established neighborhood. Beautiful hedges surround covered walk up. Front entry opens to large foyer that flows naturally to the spacious living area with vaulted wood beamed ceilings, arched doorways and brick wood burning fireplace with mantle. Open kitchen boasts separate dining area, recessed lighting, stove, dishwasher and tons of cabinet space. Custom touches throughout the house including additional storage options in utility room and built in credenza with hutch in the hallway. Wood plank flooring throughout main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Large fenced backyard, covered patio and so much more! This one is a must see, priced to move so it won't last long! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Small Pets under 25 lbs Only, Limit of 2 Pets. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



(RLNE5351322)