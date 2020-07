Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

3 bedroom 2 bath, recently remodeled. Fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Some windows and doors recently replaced, ceiling fans installed in all three bedrooms and living area. Granite counter tops and backsplash were added to kitchen. Kitchen and bathroom cabinets recently painted. Property will show very well pictures to be posted soon.