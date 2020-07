Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

For Sale or Lease! Owner financing available! Newly remodeled townhouse with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Ship lap and painted brick walls add character! Kitchen has new white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Spacious bedrooms with plush carpeting. Enjoy your own personal private backyard or cool off in the community pool. HOA mows and maintains the front lawn. Ideal location with quick access to George Bush, Tollway, and I-35. Move-in ready!