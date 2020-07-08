2611 Via Cordova

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Look no further! This town home is move-in ready! Walk into the open family room and connected dining area with gorgeous new flooring. The kitchen bar overlooks the HUGE converted second living space. White cabinets and granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms with new plush carpeting. Enjoy your own personal private backyard or cool off in the community pool. HOA mows and maintains the front lawn. Ideal location with quick access to George Bush, Tollway, and I-35. Must see!!