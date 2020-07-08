All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2611 Via Cordova.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2611 Via Cordova
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:23 PM

2611 Via Cordova

2611 Via Cordova · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2611 Via Cordova, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Look no further! This town home is move-in ready! Walk into the open family room and connected dining area with gorgeous new flooring. The kitchen bar overlooks the HUGE converted second living space. White cabinets and granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms with new plush carpeting. Enjoy your own personal private backyard or cool off in the community pool. HOA mows and maintains the front lawn. Ideal location with quick access to George Bush, Tollway, and I-35. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Via Cordova have any available units?
2611 Via Cordova doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 Via Cordova have?
Some of 2611 Via Cordova's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Via Cordova currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Via Cordova is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Via Cordova pet-friendly?
No, 2611 Via Cordova is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2611 Via Cordova offer parking?
No, 2611 Via Cordova does not offer parking.
Does 2611 Via Cordova have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Via Cordova does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Via Cordova have a pool?
Yes, 2611 Via Cordova has a pool.
Does 2611 Via Cordova have accessible units?
No, 2611 Via Cordova does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Via Cordova have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 Via Cordova has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District