Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful updated Garden townhome in Carrolton with easy access to N. Dallas tollway and PGBT. Walk in to large living-dining room with fireplace and wet bar. Great kitchen with great cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast nook and large walk-in pantry. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom with bathroom. Nice courtyard with deck. 2 Car garage plus carport. Enjoy the private community pool. Pets are case by case.