Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning house with granite in the kitchen and the bathrooms. Bathrooms have beautiful tile work in the shower and tub surround. Kitchen custom back splash. Wood floor in the living areas is beautiful and will provide easier maintenance. Spacious and inviting, it has a bonus room upstairs. Beautiful view of the golf course in the back yard. Pet fee 500, pet rent 20 per pet per month. Application fee is 50. Will be available on Jan 15th!