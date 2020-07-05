All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2322 Montclair Circle

Location

2322 Montclair Circle, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come view this upgraded and updated stunner is desirable Rolling Wood Estates section of Carrollton. Home has just received a long list of improvements and upgrades. The kitchen is new and includes new dark stained cabinets, new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is neutral and fresh. Both bathrooms have been updated. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The living room is huge and includes vaulted ceiling and wood burning fire place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Montclair Circle have any available units?
2322 Montclair Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Montclair Circle have?
Some of 2322 Montclair Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Montclair Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Montclair Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Montclair Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2322 Montclair Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2322 Montclair Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2322 Montclair Circle offers parking.
Does 2322 Montclair Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Montclair Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Montclair Circle have a pool?
No, 2322 Montclair Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Montclair Circle have accessible units?
No, 2322 Montclair Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Montclair Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 Montclair Circle has units with dishwashers.

