2257 Longwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

Charming, well-maintained home in Austin Waters centrally-located near major thoroughfares, shopping, entertainment, and sports venues! Mature landscaping and front porch with picket fence create a great first impression. Warm hardwood floors, custom paint colors, decorator lighting, and nice finish-outs make this home move-in ready! You'll love the kitchen with two-story ceiling, windows over double sink, granite counters, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Second living area and wet bar upstairs provide plenty of entertaining space. Extremely energy-efficient and HERS rated! With a community pool, park, and playground, this neighborhood is a wonderful place to live!