All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2257 Longwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2257 Longwood Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:55 AM

2257 Longwood Drive

2257 Longwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2257 Longwood Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Charming, well-maintained home in Austin Waters centrally-located near major thoroughfares, shopping, entertainment, and sports venues! Mature landscaping and front porch with picket fence create a great first impression. Warm hardwood floors, custom paint colors, decorator lighting, and nice finish-outs make this home move-in ready! You'll love the kitchen with two-story ceiling, windows over double sink, granite counters, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Second living area and wet bar upstairs provide plenty of entertaining space. Extremely energy-efficient and HERS rated! With a community pool, park, and playground, this neighborhood is a wonderful place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2257 Longwood Drive have any available units?
2257 Longwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2257 Longwood Drive have?
Some of 2257 Longwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2257 Longwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2257 Longwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2257 Longwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2257 Longwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2257 Longwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2257 Longwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2257 Longwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2257 Longwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2257 Longwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2257 Longwood Drive has a pool.
Does 2257 Longwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2257 Longwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2257 Longwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2257 Longwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District