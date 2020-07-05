All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2147 Arbor Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2147 Arbor Creek Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:23 PM

2147 Arbor Creek Drive

2147 Arbor Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2147 Arbor Creek Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Freshly painted, spacious 2 story home on a tree lined street. 3 bdrs,2.5 baths and 2 car rear entry garage.Hardwoods and ceramic tile downstairs and brand new carpet in all the bedrooms upstairs.Large kitchen with a center island. Two sided fireplace between the den and formal living room.Laundry room will accomodate a full size washer-dryer.Really nice pleated blinds on all windows. Walking distance to nearby elementary and middle schools.

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2147 Arbor Creek Drive have any available units?
2147 Arbor Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2147 Arbor Creek Drive have?
Some of 2147 Arbor Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2147 Arbor Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2147 Arbor Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2147 Arbor Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2147 Arbor Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2147 Arbor Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2147 Arbor Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2147 Arbor Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2147 Arbor Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2147 Arbor Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2147 Arbor Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2147 Arbor Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2147 Arbor Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2147 Arbor Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2147 Arbor Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District