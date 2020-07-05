2147 Arbor Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Freshly painted, spacious 2 story home on a tree lined street. 3 bdrs,2.5 baths and 2 car rear entry garage.Hardwoods and ceramic tile downstairs and brand new carpet in all the bedrooms upstairs.Large kitchen with a center island. Two sided fireplace between the den and formal living room.Laundry room will accomodate a full size washer-dryer.Really nice pleated blinds on all windows. Walking distance to nearby elementary and middle schools.



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.



To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.