Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully updated two story home with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Updates include fresh interior paint, wood flooring in all living areas and bedrooms, Quartz counter tops and subway tile back splash in kitchen, updated lights throughout, and granite vanity tops in the master bathroom. Recent improvements include full sprinkler system, new driveway pavement, new 16 SEER AC and furnace in 2019, and new sod to be added in front yard. This home is move in ready!