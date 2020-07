Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Fantastic backyard oasis awaits this home. Mature landscaping and shaded patio with over 350 sqft of decking, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Immaculate home has three bedrooms, fresh paint, hardwood flooring, gas fire place, plenty of windows and skylight to bring natural lighting indoors. Located adjacent to Harvest Run Park and within a hall-mile walking distance to both the elementary and middles school.