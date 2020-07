Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Wonderful well-maintained home in well-desired city of Carrollton will come with appliances. Light open floor plan ready for your tenants to move-in! Spacious living space and well-taken care of the landscape. Home is down the street from the community park and walking trail. Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertaining. Come See Today!