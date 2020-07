Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Very nice 3-2-2-D-FP-Loft. Freshly painted and new LTV flooring in living area, master bedroom and hall. Cermaic tile in kitchen, breakfast and baths. Built in MW, closet pantry. Large walk in closet in master. Walk in floored attic for extra storage. Covered patio. Across from greenbelt & jogging - great view from dining area & patio. One dog under 25 lbs. consider with refundable pet deposit. No Large dogs or vicious breeds! No cats.