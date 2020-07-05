All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2023 Springwood Place

2023 Springwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

2023 Springwood Place, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with a spacious 2 car garage. Living room features a beautiful brick fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen features lots of cabinet and counter space and an attached laundry closet with room for a full size washer and dryer. Backyard features a recently installed wooden fence and 2 patio areas. Walking distance to desirable schools and located close to major highways. Just a short commute to Downtown Dallas and DFW Airport. Near dining, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 Springwood Place have any available units?
2023 Springwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 Springwood Place have?
Some of 2023 Springwood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 Springwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
2023 Springwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 Springwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 2023 Springwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2023 Springwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 2023 Springwood Place offers parking.
Does 2023 Springwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2023 Springwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 Springwood Place have a pool?
No, 2023 Springwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 2023 Springwood Place have accessible units?
No, 2023 Springwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 Springwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2023 Springwood Place has units with dishwashers.

