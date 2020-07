2020 Via Bravo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available Jan 3rd...Updated, spotless, well-maintained 2 bedroom garden home w 2 car garage on a cul-de-sac lot has views of Greenbelt & HOA pool. NO SMOKING, NO PETS! $47 App fee in form of Money Order or Cashier's check made out to Personal Profile Services. UPDATES: Paint on ceilings, walls, doors & trim; designer 18x18-in. tile thru out 1st floor; solid Oak stairs; ceiling fans; Concrete driveway & sidewalk. HOA maintains front yard; tenant maintains back yard. Refrigerator in kitchen included; tenant brings washer & dryer. Agents see media for Rental Criteria, LBP Addendum & Broker Agreement.