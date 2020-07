Amenities

NO MORE SHOWINGS. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is ready for its new renters! Within this wonderful floor plan you'll find a beautiful kitchen with silestone counter tops, formal dining room that could be used as an office based on your needs, breakfast room, and a very spacious family room. Beautiful wood-looking laminate floors throughout, a large backyard. A new AC recently installed with WiFi thermostat. Kitchen includes the refrigerator. Won't last long!