Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in Carrollton! This home features 2 dining areas with new paint and new floors with a trim in the living area and a fireplace. with granite counter tops with a black and white backsplash in the kitchen. garage located in the back of the home with a rear entrance alley. each room is spacious with a separate shower and tub in the master bedroom. This home is located close to plenty of shopping, schools, and parks.