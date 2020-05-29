2007 Via Corona

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated house for rent. Fresh paint and new carpet in bedrooms. Quartz countertop in Kitchen. Porcelain tiles in Bathrooms and Kitchen. New stainless steel stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. New central hvac with heat pump (save heating bill in winter). New water heater. Hardwood floor in living room. New carpet in bedrooms. Community swimming pool. All electric utility. Close to golf course, great school and major highways. Community boat parking for additional fee. Very close to some of the best restaurants in Beltline Addison. 20 min from Dallas airport, 25 min from DFW airport and only 5 min to the DART (green line) train station.