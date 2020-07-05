All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1917 Avignon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1917 Avignon Court
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:10 AM

1917 Avignon Court

1917 Avignon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1917 Avignon Court, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming home is located on a premium greenbelt lot with running and biking trails right outside your backdoor. The interior features 3 bedrooms, with a downstairs master suite, and 2 bathrooms. The spacious living room boasts high, vaulted ceilings and a brick FP. 2nd living area upstairs has a balcony with greenbelt views. Kitchen features custom cherry cabinets, quartz composite counters & SS appls. Kitchen & dining rm look out to views of the over-sized bkyd & open to the outdoor patio making the flow of this home great for entertaining. Recent updates include: Fresh exterior paint, new roof & gutter system less than 1 yr old, new sliding doors on 2nd floor balcony, new master bathroom shower & vanity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Avignon Court have any available units?
1917 Avignon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 Avignon Court have?
Some of 1917 Avignon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Avignon Court currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Avignon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Avignon Court pet-friendly?
No, 1917 Avignon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1917 Avignon Court offer parking?
Yes, 1917 Avignon Court offers parking.
Does 1917 Avignon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Avignon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Avignon Court have a pool?
No, 1917 Avignon Court does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Avignon Court have accessible units?
No, 1917 Avignon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Avignon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 Avignon Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District