1917 Avignon Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This charming home is located on a premium greenbelt lot with running and biking trails right outside your backdoor. The interior features 3 bedrooms, with a downstairs master suite, and 2 bathrooms. The spacious living room boasts high, vaulted ceilings and a brick FP. 2nd living area upstairs has a balcony with greenbelt views. Kitchen features custom cherry cabinets, quartz composite counters & SS appls. Kitchen & dining rm look out to views of the over-sized bkyd & open to the outdoor patio making the flow of this home great for entertaining. Recent updates include: Fresh exterior paint, new roof & gutter system less than 1 yr old, new sliding doors on 2nd floor balcony, new master bathroom shower & vanity.