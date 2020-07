Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Location Location Location! One story home in the sought after HEBRON school zone. Half a block from BAYLOR SCOTT WHITE. Nestled in the middle of Sam Rayburn Tollway, George Bush and Dallas North Tollway. Updated Wood Flooring and paint, Lighting Updated and more. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are part of the package. Quiet neighborhood with a short commute to any major highway. Hurry, this one won't last long. Available for immediately move in. Photos coming soon.