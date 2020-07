Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

VERY CLEAN AND METICULOUS, NICE HOME!! 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom brick one story family home with fireplace, laundry room, ceiling fans and 2 car garage. Beautiful wood flooring and new carpet in bedrooms. BIG CLOSETS!!! and lots of storage. Fenced in back yard. Pets on case by case basis. LOOK NOW... AS THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!!