Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Wonderfully updated and charming home. All 3 bathrooms remodeled, kitchen updated with granite counters and new flooring. Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Large backyard. The 4th bedroom is converted garage with large closet and half bath. Well water for irrigation. Great schools nearby and close to everything.