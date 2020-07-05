Charming and happy home ready for early June move in! This open floor plan features 3 bedrooms and a converted garage that could be used as a fourth bedroom or second living area. Vaulted ceilings in the main living area give the home an open and spacious appeal. Large fenced backyard and patio. Quiet location at the end of the culdesac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1818 Redbud Circle have any available units?
1818 Redbud Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Redbud Circle have?
Some of 1818 Redbud Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Redbud Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Redbud Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.