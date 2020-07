Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Ceramic tile in entry, kitchen, & baths. Living area has vaulted ceiling, custom wood paneling, & wood burning fireplace. Master suite has vaulted ceiling & two closets (one is walk in). Large master bath has separate tub and shower, double vanity, & skylight. Ceiling fans & 2 inch window blinds in most rooms. Breakfast area has window seat. Refrigerator, washer, & dryer stay. Only one small dog under 30 lbs allowed with $500 pet deposit, no cats.