1628 Banbury Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully spacious SINGLE story 2 bedroom-2 bath-2 car garage townhome. SPLIT bedrooms for optimum privacy and both have huge closets. Private outdoor patio views. Large kitchen with loads of counter space. Wet bar is open to the living room and kitchen. Sky-lights. Propane fireplace with detailed mantel and built-in bookshelves. Extremely large utility room. Tenants will be amazed at the lower energy costs in this townhome. Trafalgar Square is close to all the restaurants-shopping-entertainment of Addison. You'll love living here. Previous tenants have bought and stayed in Trafalgar because it is a wonderful, friendly neighborhood.