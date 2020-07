Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Perfectly maintained 3 bed, 3 bath home in the heart of Carrollton! Quick access to PGBT, I-35, and plenty of shopping and restaurants. Brand new wood-like flooring and paint throughout. Granite counter tops with a fridge in the kitchen. Wonderfully natural lit living area with gas fireplace. Split third bedroom would make a fantastic guest room or office. Just a few minutes walk to Nob Hill Greenbelt for some great fishing, jogging, or biking!