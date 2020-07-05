1504 Elizabeth Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful spacious North Carrollton home, great location walking distance to Rosemeade Recreation Center and Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex. Walk in to large den with high ceilings and fireplace open to Kitchen and breakfast nook. Formal dinning could be converted in to an office. Large master suite with walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. All bedrooms are very spacious. Full size utility room and 2 car garage. Amazing backyard with deck, great for entertaining. New paint, carpet and floors.