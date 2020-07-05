1503 Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly updated property has many features to make this home. Hardwood floors throughout, walkin closets, includes all appliances SS refrigerator, flat cook top, large capacity washer dryer, garage door openers,sprinkler system in yard, covered patio, ceiling fans, security cameras, new paint, new water heater, quiet neighborhood, access to main roads and hghwys and McCoy Elementary which is Recognized by Educational Results Partnership as a 2018-2019 Honor Roll School for High Achievement in Student Success.

Close to Carrollton walking trails and numerous parks within close walking or biking range.