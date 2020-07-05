All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:30 AM

1503 Northridge

1503 Northridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Northridge Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly updated property has many features to make this home. Hardwood floors throughout, walkin closets, includes all appliances SS refrigerator, flat cook top, large capacity washer dryer, garage door openers,sprinkler system in yard, covered patio, ceiling fans, security cameras, new paint, new water heater, quiet neighborhood, access to main roads and hghwys and McCoy Elementary which is Recognized by Educational Results Partnership as a 2018-2019 Honor Roll School for High Achievement in Student Success.
Close to Carrollton walking trails and numerous parks within close walking or biking range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Northridge have any available units?
1503 Northridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 Northridge have?
Some of 1503 Northridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Northridge currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Northridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Northridge pet-friendly?
No, 1503 Northridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1503 Northridge offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Northridge offers parking.
Does 1503 Northridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 Northridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Northridge have a pool?
No, 1503 Northridge does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Northridge have accessible units?
No, 1503 Northridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Northridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 Northridge has units with dishwashers.

