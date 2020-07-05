1420 Homestead Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Two-story home located in Carrollton is ready for move-in offering fresh two tone paint. Spacious home offering separate living with decorative fireplace and dining room. Nice size kitchen with appliances and a separate breakfast nook, plenty of cabinets and countertop space, utility room with full-size washer and dryer connections. Master suite and bath on the second level, double vanity sink, garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet. Backyard with covered patio, two-car garage. Prospect is responsible for verifying property, utilities, and school information.