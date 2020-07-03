1415 Mapleview Drive

Amenities

Don't miss this rare 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom brick home with an in-ground pool. This well-maintained house features an open-floor plan with packed with plenty of natural light. Granite counter-top kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet & counter space. Includes all kitchen appliances, with refrigerator in kitchen & the garage. Additional features includes ring doorbell, nest thermostat, driveway camera, coded door lock & sprinkler system which stay with the home. Weekly pool service included with lease. Lease rate assumes 1+ yr lease. Pets require owner approval. Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $40 per application.