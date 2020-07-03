All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1415 Mapleview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1415 Mapleview Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

1415 Mapleview Drive

1415 Mapleview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1415 Mapleview Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this rare 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom brick home with an in-ground pool. This well-maintained house features an open-floor plan with packed with plenty of natural light. Granite counter-top kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet & counter space. Includes all kitchen appliances, with refrigerator in kitchen & the garage. Additional features includes ring doorbell, nest thermostat, driveway camera, coded door lock & sprinkler system which stay with the home. Weekly pool service included with lease. Lease rate assumes 1+ yr lease. Pets require owner approval. Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $40 per application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Mapleview Drive have any available units?
1415 Mapleview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Mapleview Drive have?
Some of 1415 Mapleview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Mapleview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Mapleview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Mapleview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Mapleview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Mapleview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Mapleview Drive offers parking.
Does 1415 Mapleview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Mapleview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Mapleview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1415 Mapleview Drive has a pool.
Does 1415 Mapleview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1415 Mapleview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Mapleview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Mapleview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District