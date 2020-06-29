All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1349 Mae Drive

1349 Mae Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1349 Mae Dr, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy and comfortable 3-2.5-2 house, located close to 121,Goerge Bush toll way, I-35 and vista ridge mall. Nice laminate floor in master bedroom,family room,breakfast area.Master bath has garden tub,separate shower and WIC. Large vaulted ceiling living room with cozy fireplace! Kitchen is well appointed with large pantry and breakfast bar. Oversized Storage Closet upstairs. House and carpet will be professionally cleaned after the current tenants move out. Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Mae Drive have any available units?
1349 Mae Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 Mae Drive have?
Some of 1349 Mae Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 Mae Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Mae Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Mae Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1349 Mae Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1349 Mae Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1349 Mae Drive offers parking.
Does 1349 Mae Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 Mae Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Mae Drive have a pool?
No, 1349 Mae Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Mae Drive have accessible units?
No, 1349 Mae Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Mae Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 Mae Drive has units with dishwashers.

