Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Great location, minutes from President George Bush turnpike, 121, & I-35. As you pull up, the glass panel front door greets you, inviting you in to the bright living room where you can relax and enjoy the newly installed laminate wood flooring. The master bedroom is up and two downstairs bedrooms offer ample space to use how you see fit.