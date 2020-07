Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking

FABULOUS 5 BR 4 Bath home in Park Vista Estates in Carrollton with 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, double entry doors. wood flooring, high ceilings, large eat in kitchen, large rooms and closets. Light & bright with so much room, and large backyard perfect for entertaining. Master and a second secondary bedroom with full bath, study, and formal living and dining are on the first floor, second full master, game room, and rest of the bedrooms up. A MUST SEE!