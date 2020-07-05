All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated February 19 2020 at 4:04 PM

1312 Osceola Trl

1312 Osceola Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Osceola Trail, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Did someone say, Curb Appeal? Well, this house has it all. Well maintained house in Josey Ranch is waiting for you to call home! Great floor plan with multiple living areas open to the kitchen. Lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings and great flooring. Enjoy cooking great meals in the open kitchen with a plethora of cabinets, gas cook top and breakfast bar. Outside, enjoy the sparkling pool and fenced backyard. This home is perfect for entertainment with friends and family, both inside and out! Don't let this one get away! Call for an appointment today!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Osceola Trl have any available units?
1312 Osceola Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1312 Osceola Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Osceola Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Osceola Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Osceola Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Osceola Trl offer parking?
No, 1312 Osceola Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1312 Osceola Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Osceola Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Osceola Trl have a pool?
Yes, 1312 Osceola Trl has a pool.
Does 1312 Osceola Trl have accessible units?
No, 1312 Osceola Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Osceola Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Osceola Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Osceola Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 Osceola Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

