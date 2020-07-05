1312 Osceola Trl

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance

Did someone say, Curb Appeal? Well, this house has it all. Well maintained house in Josey Ranch is waiting for you to call home! Great floor plan with multiple living areas open to the kitchen. Lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings and great flooring. Enjoy cooking great meals in the open kitchen with a plethora of cabinets, gas cook top and breakfast bar. Outside, enjoy the sparkling pool and fenced backyard. This home is perfect for entertainment with friends and family, both inside and out! Don't let this one get away! Call for an appointment today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.