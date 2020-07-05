All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1305 Red Maple Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1305 Red Maple Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:41 PM

1305 Red Maple Drive

1305 Red Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1305 Red Maple Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location in north Carrollton. 4-2-2, the 4th. BR is connected to master BR is perfect for baby room as needed. Hard to find a 1-story 4 BR in the area for under $2,500.00 per month. Check it out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Red Maple Drive have any available units?
1305 Red Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Red Maple Drive have?
Some of 1305 Red Maple Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Red Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Red Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Red Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Red Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1305 Red Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Red Maple Drive offers parking.
Does 1305 Red Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Red Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Red Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Red Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Red Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Red Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Red Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Red Maple Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District