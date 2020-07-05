Great location in north Carrollton. 4-2-2, the 4th. BR is connected to master BR is perfect for baby room as needed. Hard to find a 1-story 4 BR in the area for under $2,500.00 per month. Check it out.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 1305 Red Maple Drive have any available units?
1305 Red Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Red Maple Drive have?
Some of 1305 Red Maple Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Red Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Red Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.