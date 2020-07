Amenities

Brand New 2 Bedroom Unit with Extra Room...Convenient to many restaurants, cafe, and shops; H-Mart & 99 Ranch. Modern urban style condo with fantastic views and an abundance of natural light. Nice open floor plan with updates...large eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, granite countertop and more. Utility room for full size washer & dryer and storage space. Security, water & trash will be provided by HOA. Great location close to major freeways & transit.