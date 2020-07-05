1132 Dame Carol Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly tennis court

ALMOST NEW, IMMACULATE AMERICAN LEGEND HOME IN CASTLE HILLS. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER ADULT PAYABLE TO VO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. SECURITY DEPOSIT IS $2,700 AND $500 PER PET DEPOSIT. PETS APPROVED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. MAP, FLOOR PLAN AND APPLICATION ARE IN SUPPLEMENTAL DOCS. PLEASE SUBMIT CRITERIA FORM, COLOR COPIES OF DL'S AND 3 MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS WITH ALL APPLICATIONS. Included in the lease: Basic Cable through Grande Communication, Basic landline security monitoring through Vector Security, Mail delivery to front door, Workout room at each Amenity Center, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Playgrounds, Sports Fields.