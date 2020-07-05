All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:40 AM

1132 Dame Carol Way

1132 Dame Carol Way · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Dame Carol Way, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
tennis court
ALMOST NEW, IMMACULATE AMERICAN LEGEND HOME IN CASTLE HILLS. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER ADULT PAYABLE TO VO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. SECURITY DEPOSIT IS $2,700 AND $500 PER PET DEPOSIT. PETS APPROVED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. MAP, FLOOR PLAN AND APPLICATION ARE IN SUPPLEMENTAL DOCS. PLEASE SUBMIT CRITERIA FORM, COLOR COPIES OF DL'S AND 3 MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS WITH ALL APPLICATIONS. Included in the lease: Basic Cable through Grande Communication, Basic landline security monitoring through Vector Security, Mail delivery to front door, Workout room at each Amenity Center, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Playgrounds, Sports Fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Dame Carol Way have any available units?
1132 Dame Carol Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 Dame Carol Way have?
Some of 1132 Dame Carol Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Dame Carol Way currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Dame Carol Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Dame Carol Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 Dame Carol Way is pet friendly.
Does 1132 Dame Carol Way offer parking?
Yes, 1132 Dame Carol Way offers parking.
Does 1132 Dame Carol Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Dame Carol Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Dame Carol Way have a pool?
No, 1132 Dame Carol Way does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Dame Carol Way have accessible units?
No, 1132 Dame Carol Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Dame Carol Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 Dame Carol Way has units with dishwashers.

