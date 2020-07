Amenities

1 Story house with 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Garage Space. Well maintained house. Laminated flooring fresh paint, new water heater. Requires separate application for ages 18 years and above. Application fee of $50 for each applicant age 18 years and above. No Pets allowed. Need to submit the application with all the information required in the form and copy of ID. Incomplete form will be an automatic rejection.