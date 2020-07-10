AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful home located in well desired Bluffview community - Beautiful home located in well desired Bluffview community. Home is very spacious with all modern amenities. Kitchen opens to family room which makes it idea for entertaining family and friends. Master suite includes spa like bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Home has two living spaces up and two living spaces down which could be a game room and kids playroom. You will love community and amenities
No Cats Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1052 ALYSSA LANE have any available units?
1052 ALYSSA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1052 ALYSSA LANE have?
Some of 1052 ALYSSA LANE's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 ALYSSA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1052 ALYSSA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 ALYSSA LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1052 ALYSSA LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1052 ALYSSA LANE offer parking?
No, 1052 ALYSSA LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1052 ALYSSA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 ALYSSA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 ALYSSA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1052 ALYSSA LANE has a pool.
Does 1052 ALYSSA LANE have accessible units?
No, 1052 ALYSSA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 ALYSSA LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1052 ALYSSA LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
