All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1052 ALYSSA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1052 ALYSSA LANE
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:26 AM

1052 ALYSSA LANE

1052 Alyssa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1052 Alyssa Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
pool
hot tub
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful home located in well desired Bluffview community - Beautiful home located in well desired Bluffview community. Home is very spacious with all modern amenities. Kitchen opens to family room which makes it idea for entertaining family and friends. Master suite includes spa like bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Home has two living spaces up and two living spaces down which could be a game room and kids playroom. You will love community and amenities

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4171648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 ALYSSA LANE have any available units?
1052 ALYSSA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1052 ALYSSA LANE have?
Some of 1052 ALYSSA LANE's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 ALYSSA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1052 ALYSSA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 ALYSSA LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1052 ALYSSA LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1052 ALYSSA LANE offer parking?
No, 1052 ALYSSA LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1052 ALYSSA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 ALYSSA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 ALYSSA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1052 ALYSSA LANE has a pool.
Does 1052 ALYSSA LANE have accessible units?
No, 1052 ALYSSA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 ALYSSA LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1052 ALYSSA LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District