Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Nice home with private backyard patio area. Kitchen flows into dining room and living rooms! Spacious master bedroom! Secondary bedrooms are large and have plenty of closet space. Front closet in entry and additional storage space in hallways!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.