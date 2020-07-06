All apartments in Burleson
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:16 PM

937 Walnut Street

937 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

937 Walnut Street, Burleson, TX 76028
Mistletoe Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 Car Garage Duplex. Open kitchen with bar that looks out over dining area. Property has high ceilings, ceilings fans, and a fenced backyard. Community Pool & Facilities. HOA Dues paid by landlord. New carpet to be installed prior to move-in. Available to move-in around June 8th. Tenant to independently verify schools, size and all other information herein.
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:
1205 + - sq. Ft
Garage Door Opener
Kitchen Features:
Range Oven
Dishwasher
Built-In Microwave
Ceiling Fans
Full Size Washer Dryer Connections
Fenced Backyard
Pet Friendly
EASY ACCESS TO 35 & 1187. SHORT DISTANCE TO GREAT LOCAL REST, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT AND 15 MINS TO FW DOWNTOWN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Walnut Street have any available units?
937 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 937 Walnut Street have?
Some of 937 Walnut Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
937 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 937 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 937 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 937 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Walnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 937 Walnut Street has a pool.
Does 937 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 937 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 937 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

