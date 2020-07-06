937 Walnut Street

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 Car Garage Duplex. Open kitchen with bar that looks out over dining area. Property has high ceilings, ceilings fans, and a fenced backyard. Community Pool & Facilities. HOA Dues paid by landlord. New carpet to be installed prior to move-in. Available to move-in around June 8th. Tenant to independently verify schools, size and all other information herein.
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:
1205 + - sq. Ft
Garage Door Opener
Kitchen Features:
Range Oven
Dishwasher
Built-In Microwave
Ceiling Fans
Full Size Washer Dryer Connections
Fenced Backyard
Pet Friendly
EASY ACCESS TO 35 & 1187. SHORT DISTANCE TO GREAT LOCAL REST, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT AND 15 MINS TO FW DOWNTOWN.