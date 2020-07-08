936 Walnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 Car Garage property. Open living, dining and kitchen all with high ceilings. Range oven, built in microwave and dishwasher all included. Luxury vinyl plank in living, dining, hallway, tile in wet areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Large master with walk in closet and oversized bathroom. Additional bedrooms are roomy with large closets. Fresh paint throughout. Fenced backyard. Community Pool & Facilities. HOA. Applicants to verify all information. Deemed reliable but not guaranteed.