936 Walnut Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 1:48 PM

936 Walnut Street

936 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

936 Walnut Street, Burleson, TX 76028
Mistletoe Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 Car Garage property. Open living, dining and kitchen all with high ceilings. Range oven, built in microwave and dishwasher all included. Luxury vinyl plank in living, dining, hallway, tile in wet areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Large master with walk in closet and oversized bathroom. Additional bedrooms are roomy with large closets. Fresh paint throughout. Fenced backyard. Community Pool & Facilities. HOA. Applicants to verify all information. Deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Walnut Street have any available units?
936 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 936 Walnut Street have?
Some of 936 Walnut Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
936 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 936 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 936 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 936 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 936 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Walnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 936 Walnut Street has a pool.
Does 936 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 936 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 936 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

