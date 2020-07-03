All apartments in Burleson
932 Tara Drive
932 Tara Drive

932 Tara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

932 Tara Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Beautiful one story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, living room, 2 dining rooms, open concept kitchen, mudroom and media room. Kitchen has granite counter tops, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet and countertop space. Home is full of windows providing wonderful natural lighting. The entryway is breathtaking with the arched insets and custom designed ceiling. The Home is in walking distance of the community pool. All HOA fees are paid. Don't miss out on this amazing Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Tara Drive have any available units?
932 Tara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 932 Tara Drive have?
Some of 932 Tara Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Tara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
932 Tara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Tara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 932 Tara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 932 Tara Drive offer parking?
No, 932 Tara Drive does not offer parking.
Does 932 Tara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 Tara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Tara Drive have a pool?
Yes, 932 Tara Drive has a pool.
Does 932 Tara Drive have accessible units?
No, 932 Tara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Tara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 Tara Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 932 Tara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 932 Tara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

