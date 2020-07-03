932 Tara Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room

Beautiful one story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, living room, 2 dining rooms, open concept kitchen, mudroom and media room. Kitchen has granite counter tops, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet and countertop space. Home is full of windows providing wonderful natural lighting. The entryway is breathtaking with the arched insets and custom designed ceiling. The Home is in walking distance of the community pool. All HOA fees are paid. Don't miss out on this amazing Home.