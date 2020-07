Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Doll house...3-2-2 with easy access to I-35. Nicely landscaped yard with great curb appeal. Formal Dining which can also be used as a study or 4th bedroom. Large living room open to breakfast nook & kitchen. Bonus room off kitchen for a craft room, mud room or small study. Great backyard with covered patio with tin ceiling. Open field behind the home so no immediate neighbor. A MUST SEE!!!