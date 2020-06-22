All apartments in Burleson
Last updated March 20 2020 at 9:17 PM

926 Walnut Street

926 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

926 Walnut Street, Burleson, TX 76028
Mistletoe Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous updated duplex in Burleson ISD. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and fenced in backyard. Beautiful spacious updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile back-splash. Both bathrooms are updated. Laminate wood flooring throughout home with tile in bathrooms and fresh paint throughout. Master bedroom is located downstairs with 2 bedrooms upstairs. This duplex has a lot of space to offer at 1,724 SqFt this is plenty of room to entertain family and friends. Just around the corner is shopping, dining, parks and schools. Easy excess to 35W.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Walnut Street have any available units?
926 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 926 Walnut Street have?
Some of 926 Walnut Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
926 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 926 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 926 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 926 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 926 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 926 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 926 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 926 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

