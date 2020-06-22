926 Walnut Street

Amenities

Gorgeous updated duplex in Burleson ISD. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and fenced in backyard. Beautiful spacious updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile back-splash. Both bathrooms are updated. Laminate wood flooring throughout home with tile in bathrooms and fresh paint throughout. Master bedroom is located downstairs with 2 bedrooms upstairs. This duplex has a lot of space to offer at 1,724 SqFt this is plenty of room to entertain family and friends. Just around the corner is shopping, dining, parks and schools. Easy excess to 35W.