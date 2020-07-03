919 Willow Circle N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable home in Burleson, this home 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms features hardwood, tile and carpet. Spacioys backyard with covered porch. There is a storage building in the backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer included in the property. Double garage, updated kitchen and updated master bathroom. Newer energy efficient windows installed. Written applications only, Application Fee is $45 per adult, please use TAR Application Form. Prefer 12 to 24 months lease, but may consider shorter leases on case by case. Pet allowed with pet agreement and $250 pet deposit per pet. Application will only be processed when app fee is paid. App fee can be paid using Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, CashApp. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer stay.