919 Willow Circle N
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:18 PM

919 Willow Circle N

919 Willow Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

919 Willow Circle North, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable home in Burleson, this home 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms features hardwood, tile and carpet. Spacioys backyard with covered porch. There is a storage building in the backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer included in the property. Double garage, updated kitchen and updated master bathroom. Newer energy efficient windows installed. Written applications only, Application Fee is $45 per adult, please use TAR Application Form. Prefer 12 to 24 months lease, but may consider shorter leases on case by case. Pet allowed with pet agreement and $250 pet deposit per pet. Application will only be processed when app fee is paid. App fee can be paid using Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, CashApp. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Willow Circle N have any available units?
919 Willow Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 919 Willow Circle N have?
Some of 919 Willow Circle N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Willow Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
919 Willow Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Willow Circle N pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Willow Circle N is pet friendly.
Does 919 Willow Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 919 Willow Circle N offers parking.
Does 919 Willow Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Willow Circle N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Willow Circle N have a pool?
No, 919 Willow Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 919 Willow Circle N have accessible units?
No, 919 Willow Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Willow Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Willow Circle N has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Willow Circle N have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Willow Circle N does not have units with air conditioning.

